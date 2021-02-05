Trendstop Fall Winter 2021-22 Men’s Catwalk Themes Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the influential themes emerging from the Men’s Milan and Paris collections during Fashion Month.

Building on overarching trends that first emerged in SS22, the Fall Winter season sees themes of nostalgia and heritage come to fruition. As we head into a transition period, designers are mindful of balancing new consumer desire for comfort with the demands of working life.

Ultimate Comfort

Comfort is key for the stay-at-home consumer. Slouchy, unstructured silhouettes and tactile woollen or felted fabrications are super soft with a relaxed attitude. Cosy all-in-one looks follow the rise of pyjama dressing and even hark back to romper suits for a childhood nostalgia aesthetic.

Emerging From The House

With glimmers of hope on the horizon at the possibility of leaving lockdown, translating WFH attire into an office setting is key. Consumers will be unwilling to abandon their comfort styles entirely and return to full fledged formal attire so designers are looking to hybrid dressing that incorporates the soft cosiness of subtle padding and dressing gown aesthetics into smart, workwear appropriate pieces that nod to classic suiting and tailoring.

A Modern History Lesson

Introducing elements of the historical wardrobe into collections for the modern-day man also follows consumer inclination towards nostalgia. Reviving heritage silhouettes with more emphasis on luxe materials and decorative detailing takes the wearer back to both simpler times and an era of artisanship.

