66°North strengthens leadership and opens US headquarters

Icelandic B Corp outerwear brand 66°North is ramping up its global expansion plans with the opening of a US headquarters in New York and the appointment of its first chief commercial officer as it looks to become the first truly global Icelandic brand.

In a statement, 66°North said that Jeppe Møller will take on the newly created role of chief commercial officer in January. Previously at Ganni, where he was instrumental in driving the Danish brand’s expansion and growth, he will be heading up all global markets’ revenue channels, including merchandising.

Møller, who has worked for the brand as a consultant for the last year, will take on the role full-time based out of Copenhagen, building a new satellite head office in Denmark, while working closely with the brand’s HQ in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Jeppe Møller, chief commercial officer at 66°North Credits: 66°North

Commenting on the appointment, Helgi Oskarsson, chief executive at 66°North, said: “I have known Jeppe since 66°North first collaborated with Ganni back in 2018. I’ve always been impressed with his strategic thinking and his deep understanding of our industry. Jeppe has been working with us to sharpen our strategic focus for the coming years, and I am excited to have him now on board full-time to execute that strategy.

“Jeppe’s leadership values and team-building skills align perfectly with our vision of continuing to strengthen the global 66-Team.”

Møller, added: “I’m honoured and beyond excited to be allowed into the legacy of 66°North, and the mystery of Iceland. The technical wear category has been developing significantly into lifestyle over the past years, and I believe 66°North has the legacy and positioning to continue to build authority in the performance space while reaching a broader audience on the global scene.”

66°North appoints first chief commercial officer to drive global expansion

In addition, 66°North is expanding its international wholesale team with two new appointments. Justin Warren, most recently vice president of North America at Parajumpers, has joined the company as sales director for North America.

He will oversee the establishment of the brand's New York City office and the strategic launch of its wholesale in the market, while supporting the further development of e-commerce and retail channels in the US.

Justin Warren, sales director for North America at 66°North Credits: 66°North

On his new role, Warren said: "I'm grateful to be a part of a truly unique brand story. Through its Icelandic heritage, technical design, and commitment to circularity, 66°North has unlimited potential in the North American market. I look forward to contributing to the success of Iceland's first global brand."

While Mike Massoulier Eriksen has been appointed to bolster the 66°North team based in the Copenhagen office, as the newly appointed head of sales EMEA, reporting to Daníel Jónsson, the brand’s global wholesale director. Previously head of buying at Wood Wood, Eriksen will lead on developing the brand’s sales strategy, new business opportunities and onboarding new customers in his markets.

Kei Toyoshima to showcase debut collection for 66°North at Paris Fashion Week

66°North campaign image Credits: 66°North

This news comes just ahead of Paris Fashion Week, where 66°North will be unveiling the first collection from its new creative director Kei Toyoshima, who joined the outerwear brand last year to create a “new handwriting” across all categories to enhance the brand experience for fashion customers.

The collection is entitled ‘66Nordur’ and will showcase Toyoshima’s overall vision of the brand, which he states will be “a reinterpretation of our rich heritage in a contemporary light, laying the foundation for introducing unique creations from the distinctive standpoint of Iceland”.