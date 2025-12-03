7 For All Mankind appoints new creative director, preps NYFW debut

Californian denim brand 7 For All Mankind has announced the appointment of Nicola Brognano as its new creative director. The Italian designer joins the company amid a broader business evolution, during which the brand has sought to elevate consumer touch points and product categories.

The news was confirmed by 7 For All Mankind in a post on LinkedIn, where the brand’s global president, Sacha Gomez de Zamora, said: “[Brognano’s] design talent and youthful eye will be key in developing a strong creative ecosystem that will support our evolution towards becoming a fashion brand anchored in denim innovation.

“Nicola will help us define a richer, more cohesive brand universe that will extend beyond denim and strengthen our cultural relevance.”

Brognano will make his debut for the brand at New York Fashion Week in February 2026, marking the first time 7 For All Mankind will participate in the event.

The designer’s experience in the industry has already been vast, having served at the creative helm of Blumarine for four years before stepping down in 2023. Prior to this, he had also founded his namesake brand, yet put its operations on pause during the height of the pandemic.

In his own statement, Brognano said: "As I step into this exciting and inspiring brand, my goal is to create collections and products that honour the 7 For All Mankind DNA, while infusing a confident ease and an of-the-moment attitude - one that complements the brand’s heritage in denim.”