A new era for Louis Vuitton: Pharrell Williams becomes creative director for menswear

Louis Vuitton has finally found a successor for Virgil Abloh. Pharrell Williams is to become creative director for menswear.

Singer, music producer and designer Pharrell Williams is taking up the role of men's creative director at Louis Vuitton with immediate effect, the French luxury house announced on Tuesday. His first collection for the house will be presented in June during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Earlier this evening, the first rumours circulated in the media that the French luxury fashion brand was talking to Williams. The Wall Street Journal and the French newspaper Le Figaro referred to sources familiar with the matter.

A new creative vision for Louis Vuitton

The appointment of Williams underpins Louis Vuitton's values - innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship - and underlines the luxury brand's status as a "cultural maison", the statement said. Louis Vuitton describes its new creative director for menswear as a cultural global icon, pointing out that his work breaks down boundaries between different worlds.

"I am delighted to welcome Pharrell back home as our new creative director for men after working with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008," said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton CEO. "His creative vision, which transcends fashion, will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a new and very exciting chapter." Beccari himself was only appointed to his role at the helm of the fashion house in January. The two appointments herald a new era for the French luxury fashion house.

The fashion house already took the first step to initiate Abloh's succession at the beginning of January when it brought KidSuper founder Colm Dillane on board as a new designer. However, the role would only support the in-house design team for one season.

Williams is Louis Vuitton's first permanent creative director for menswear since Abloh's death in November 2021. Officially, Abloh held the title of artistic director of menswear, but now Williams, considered a confidant and companion of the late designer Virgil Abloh, will follow in his footsteps.

