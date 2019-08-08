Abercrombie & Fitch appoints Felix Carbullido as Director

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced the election of Felix Carbullido as an independent director, effective August 5, 2019. The company said, with Carbullido’s election, its board expands to 11 directors.

Commenting on the appointment, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Chairman of the board, Terry Burman, said in a statement: “Felix brings more than 30 years of specialty retail experience to our board and we are pleased to welcome him to A&F. He has deep digital marketing and omnichannel experience, an impressive track record leading marketing strategy for multi-brand specialty retail companies, and an open and collaborative approach — all of which will be helpful as we continue to drive our brands forward in our current ‘growing while transforming’ phase.”

Carbullido is Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSI), a specialty retailer of home products, where he oversees marketing strategy & operations across all seven WSI Brands – Pottery Barn, PB Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham. He is also responsible for consumer research, marketing analytics, and loyalty programming, and serves as the executive sponsor of WSI’s inclusion and diversity programs.

Carbullido joined WSI in 2009, initially as VP, Pottery Barn E-Commerce, before promotion to SVP of Pottery Barn Direct, overseeing all aspects of the online and catalog business. Prior to WSI, Carbullido served in various roles with a number of leading retailers including Macy’s, Banana Republic, Gap, and Smith & Hawken.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch media centre