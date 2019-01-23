Abercrombie & Fitch elects two new board members

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has appointed two new independent board members. The company said, Helen McCluskey, former president and chief executive officer of Warnaco Group, Inc. and Nigel Travis, Chairman of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., will join the company’s board of directors effective February 3, 2019. With these additions, Abercrombie & Fitch’s board expands to ten directors, four of whom are female.

Commenting on the appointments, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Chairman of the board, Terry Burman, said in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome Helen and Nigel to our board, both transformative business leaders with deep experience of growing multi-billion-dollar global consumer brands. They will bring invaluable additional expertise to A&F, as we continue to transform and grow our business to become one of the leading global omnichannel apparel retailers in the world.”

Abercrombie & Fitch appoints two new independent board members

McCluskey, the company added, most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Warnaco Group, Inc. Prior to serving as its CEO, McCluskey served as chief operating officer and group president, where she was responsible for revitalizing the company’s core intimate apparel brands. Prior to her positions at Warnaco Group, McCluskey served as president, moderate women’s sportswear at Liz Claiborne, Inc. (now Kate Spade & Company, part of Tapestry, Inc.). Previous roles include president, Playtex Apparel at Sara Lee Corporation, where she also held the role of senior vice president, marketing.

McCluskey currently serves as a director of Dean Foods Company and is a member of its audit and compensation committees. She also serves as a director of Avon Products Inc., and is Chair of its compensation and management development committee. McCluskey is a member of the audit committee and the nomination and corporate governance committee Chairman on the board of directors of Signet Jewelers Ltd. Previous board memberships include PVH Corp.

Nigel Travis, the company further said, currently serves as Chairman of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. having transitioned from executive chairman at the end of 2018. Prior to serving as its executive chairman, Travis served as its chief executive officer, where he successfully completed an IPO and oversaw the development of thousands of restaurants globally. Prior to his positions at Dunkin’ Brands, Travis was the president and chief executive officer at Papa John’s International, Inc. His previous experience included multiple roles at Blockbuster Inc., including president and chief operating officer, and executive vice president, worldwide store and retail operations.

In addition to Dunkin’ Brands, Travis currently serves as a director of Advance Auto Parts. He also serves as a director of Office Depot, and is a member of its audit and compensation committees. Previous board memberships include Lorillard Inc., Papa John’s International, Bombay Co. Inc., and Limelight Group Plc.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch media gallery