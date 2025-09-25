Abigail Smith takes creative helm at Maison Kitsuné

French brand Maison Kitsuné is embarking on a new chapter with the appointment of Abigail Smith as creative director. Her appointment comes as the brand prepares to present its spring/summer 2026 collection.

In a statement, co-founders Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki said: “We are delighted to welcome Abigail Smith as the new creative director. In her role, she will redefine the Maison Kitsuné silhouette. Thanks to her talent and expertise, and in close collaboration with our Parisian studio, she is envisioning a new and modern Parisian wardrobe, thus opening the next chapter for our Maison.”

Smith brings 25 years of experience to the brand, gained at labels including Calvin Klein, Celine, Chloé, Burberry and Stella McCartney.

“I have always admired Maison Kitsuné for its ability to merge fashion, music and culture into a unique lifestyle,” said Smith. “My vision is to create a contemporary and functional wardrobe that reflects Parisian elegance while honouring the brand's Paris-Tokyo identity.”

Originally from Sheffield, England, the designer was influenced by the local rave culture, a trajectory that recalls the brand's origins as a music label.

Smith's first collection will be unveiled for the spring/summer 2026 season and will go on sale from the beginning of 2026.