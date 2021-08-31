Abrcrombie & Fitch names Michael Lopez as senior vice president, ESG

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has appointed Michael Lopez as senior vice president, environmental, social and governance (ESG). In his new position, Lopez will be a member of Abercrombie & Fitch’s executive steering committee and will report directly to chief human resources officer Holly May.

In this newly created role, the company said in a statement, Lopez will be responsible for leading Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity functions as the company looks to broaden these ongoing efforts and embed the ESG strategy into its business operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. His proven experience across ESG functions will be vital as we look to further expand and align the important efforts of our sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity teams.” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of the company.

Lopez joins Abercrombie & Fitch from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he served as its chief diversity officer. In that role, he was responsible for diversifying the workforce and driving strategies that fostered an inclusive experience for HPE employees.

Throughout his career, Lopez has held various leadership positions in inclusion and diversity, government relations, public affairs, international relations and human resources across companies such as Goldman Sachs, Jefferies & Company and Alcoa. The company added that Lopez is also an active member of the Human Rights Campaign and serves on the organization’s business advisory council.