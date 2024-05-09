Adidas names Candace Parker as president of women’s basketball

Basketball legend Candace Parker, who announced her retirement from the sport last month, has been named as president of Adidas women’s basketball.

Parker, one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball has had a relationship with Adidas for the past 16 years, and has been appointed to create “a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports”.

Adidas said in a statement that in her new role as president, Parker would leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes “to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale”.

Eric Wise, global general manager at Adidas Basketball, said: “We are honoured to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within Adidas Basketball.

“As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the Adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyse a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”

With Adidas’ full support, Parker will drive innovative strategies and empowering initiatives to push the game further while inspiring the next generation of hoopers.

On her new role, Parker added: “Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas. From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by Adidas symbolises a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women's sports.

“It's not just about products; it's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”