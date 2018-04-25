Adidas Names Zion Armstrong President Of North America Succeeding Mark King

Adidas AG announced that it has appointed Zion Armstrong as President of adidas North America effective July 1, 2018, succeeding Mark King, who has decided to step down from his post.

In the coming years, Mark King will continue to serve adidas North America as advisor. Armstrong has co-led adidas North America as General Manager together with King since June 2015.

In his new role, Zion Armstrong will report directly to Roland Auschel, member of the Executive Board of adidas AG, responsible for Global Sales.

In June 2014, Mark King relocated to Portland, Ore. to serve as President of adidas North America. According to the company, adidas became the fastest-growing sports brand in North America, increasing sales by 35% in 2017, doubling its market share and regaining the No. 2 position in the U.S. (dpa)