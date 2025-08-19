Adore Me founder exits as Victoria’s Secret appoints new leadership

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, the founder of Adore Me, has exited the company, with a new executive said to have been appointed by the lingerie brand’s parent, Victoria’s Secret. Christine Vellani is believed to have stepped into the role of president of Adore Me, as revealed on her LinkedIn page, and initially reported on by Bloomberg.

To the media outlet, the company explained it was the “right time to seal a leadership transition that will allow Adore Me to grow”. “Vellani’s extensive experience in retail, operations and innovation make her well positioned to lead Adore Me in the future,” Victoria’s Secret added.

Bloomberg also suggested that low profitability was also a driver in Vellani’s appointment, while building on a wider leadership overhaul across the business, which named Hillary Super as its new chief executive officer in 2024.

Hermand-Waiche founded Adore Me in 2011 and had initially operated the brand as online-only. Victoria’s Secret stepped up to acquire the label in 2022 for a 400 million dollar sum, with plans to leverage Adore Me’s expertise and technology to improve its own shopping experience.

The acquisition coincided with an ongoing transformation at the larger US intimates firm, which had been struggling to retain relevance in an overly competitive market. As such, Victoria’s Secret ultimately underwent a rebrand, the efforts of which became known at the revival of its once famed fashion show, which returned to the stage last year and is set to reoccur in 2025.

FashionUnited has contacted Victoria’s Secret for more information on the new appointment.