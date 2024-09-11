Aerosoles appoints footwear industry veteran Jimmy Gabriel as chief brand officer

Footwear firm Aerosoles has announced the appointment of Jimmy Gabriel as its new president and chief brand officer.

The company said in a release that Gabriel, a veteran with almost 50 years of experience in the footwear industry, brings his deep expertise and visionary leadership to Aerosoles, a brand owned by American Exchange Group.

"Jimmy Gabriel's appointment marks a critical step in reinforcing the strength of the Aerosoles brand as we look to the future. With nearly 50 years of experience, his proven expertise and visionary leadership make him the ideal person to lead the brand," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

Gabriel's distinguished career spans public and private companies across the women's, men's, and kids' footwear markets, covering all categories and price points. He has led the development, launch, and growth of major footwear brands, including Aquatalia, Coach Footwear, Calvin Klein Footwear, Frye, Taryn Rose, BCBG, Juicy Couture, and Enzo Angiolini.

"Aerosoles has incredible potential, both domestically and internationally. As everyone in the industry knows, you can't think of just the US market anymore; you need to think globally. This brand has unlimited potential not only in footwear but in all categories and classifications," added Gabriel.

Gabriel's career began at Wohl Shoe Company, a division of Brown Shoe Company (now Caleres). His career progressed at Nine West Group, leading to a vice president role at Enzo Angiolini, and then to Jimlar Corporation, where he was instrumental in expanding brands under a licensed agreement with both Coach and Calvin Klein.

The company added that Gabriel spearheaded the acquisition and transformation of Aquatalia into a growing lifestyle brand under LFUSA/Global Brands Group (GBG), where he served as president of footwear.