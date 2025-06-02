AI-powered MySize appoints chief growth officer as it eyes international expansion

MySize, an e-commerce sizing solution company, has named Borja Cembrero Saralegui as its new chief growth officer. The appointment comes as the AI-driven firm looks towards international expansion, marking its next phase of global growth.

Saralegui had previously served as the chief executive officer of the sizing tech platform he had co-founded, Naiz Fit, which MySize acquired in 2022. Here, he was credited with scaling the company’s offering across more than 18 countries.

In his new position, Saralegui has been tasked with overseeing MySize’s international expansion strategy, potential partnership and M&A opportunities and initiatives designed to strengthen the company’s position in AI-powered fashion and retail solutions. He will also lead the development of “growth-focused” projects among MySize’s SaaS portfolio and digital retail platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, MySize’s founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon, said under Saralegui’s leadership, the company is “doubling down on strategic growth”, as already reflected in its most recent acquisition of secondhand fashion marketplace Percentil. Through this takeover, the company has officially entered the circular fashion segment, and thus also intends to scale this area of business, Luzon said.

In his own statement, Saralegui said: "I'm honoured to take on this role at such a transformative time for the company. MySize has unique technology, strong momentum, and a bold vision to redefine how fashion is experienced—online and offline. I look forward to building on this foundation to scale our impact worldwide."