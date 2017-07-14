Alessandro Bogliolo to assume CEO role at Tiffany

Tiffany & Co. has named Alessandro Bogliolo as the company's next Chief Executive Officer. The company said, he is expected to assume the role by October 2, 2017 and upon joining the company will also join the board of directors.

"Today's announcement concludes the board's thorough process to identify and recruit an accomplished leader to position the company for sustainable growth in the years ahead," said Michael J. Kowalski, Chairman and interim CEO in a statement, adding, "Alessandro has a well-deserved reputation for creativity and execution, having previously led a number of international brands to success and improved performance. I also believe that his vision and team-oriented approach make him an ideal fit with Tiffany's long-standing values."

Tiffany said in a statement that Bogliolo is a veteran luxury industry executive who previously served for 16 years at Bulgari SpA, including in the roles of chief operating officer and executive vice president, jewelry, watches & accessories. Most recently, he worked as chief executive officer of global apparel and accessories company Diesel SpA, where he has led the company's efforts to revitalize its brand and enhance the customer experience. During his career, Bogliolo has worked in a broad range of countries, including China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain and the United States.

"I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to lead this remarkable company," said Bogliolo, adding "Tiffany, with its legendary history, has always represented luxury, style, and an extraordinary standard of quality and excellence, and I look forward to working with the board and the rest of the Tiffany team to build on this foundation."

Picture:Tiffany website