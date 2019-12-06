Alessandro Dell’Acqua leaves Rochas

Alessandro Dell'Acqua is out after six years as creative director of Rochas. The designer's fall 2020 collection for the brand, which will debut at Paris Fashion Week, will be his last for the brand. “I am extremely grateful to the Maison Rochas for the path taken from 2013 to the last show to be held in February 2020,” Dell’Acqua said in a statement. “It gave me the opportunity to associate my name with a French brand with such an important historical legacy. I thank all those who have supported me since my debut.”

The designer still has his latest brainchild, No. 21, which has been seen growing sales and an increased customer base. He was named creative director of Rochas back in 2013 when Marco Zanini left the brand and later went on to be the current creative director of Schiaparelli.

Rochas has yet to name a replacement for Dell'Acqua. Their menswear line, which launched in 2018, will still be designed by Federico Curradi.