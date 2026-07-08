Alice Temperley to exit namesake brand

Alice Temperley, the founder of Temperley London, has announced her departure from the eponymous British luxury brand, where she has served as creative director since its inception.

The news was confirmed in a statement to FashionUnited from the company, reading: “Alice leaves with the backing of the team and house she has helped build. Further details on the appointment of a new leadership team and a new design director will be shared in due course.”

Temperley established her namesake brand in 2000 after graduating from the Royal College of Art. The label became known for its eccentric British identity and bohemian signatures, evident in collections that were occasionally created alongside other leading designers.

Temperley was recognised for her services to the fashion industry in 2011 when rewarded with a royal MBE. She has also won several prestigious awards including Elle’s Best Young Designer of the Year and the Hollywood Style Awards’ Designer of the Year.

The company currently operates a flagship store on Sloane Street, London, while its headquarters are based in Ilminster, Somerset, where a second store is also located. Previously focused on ready-to-wear, Temperley London expanded into bridal in 2006, extending its emphasis on craftsmanship and timeless silhouettes into a new sector.

After facing significant retail challenges in 2021, leading to a restructuring of the business and a shift to a direct-to-consumer model, Times Square Group LLC and its investment arm, Luxutte Capital, stepped in to acquire a majority stake in Temperley London in 2023.

Next to category expansions, plans for an international growth strategy were confirmed, with an emphasis on the Middle East, where the investment firm is based.