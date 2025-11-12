AllSaints appoints new chief financial officer

British retailer AllSaints has named Sean Trend as chief financial officer. He will take up the role from February 2026, replacing Elaine Deste, who is retiring after nearly six years in the position.

Trend joins the company from Asos, where he had held a number of senior executive positions since 2017. Among those was that of director of finance; SVP strategy and insights; SVP North America; and managing director of the UK and US.

Trend, who had also served as group financial controller for Cancer Research UK, had started his career at Deloitte in Audit & Advisory.

In a statement, AllSaints chief executive officer, Peter Wood, highlighted Trend’s mix of relevant financial, operational and management experience, adding: “I am confident that he will fit in brilliantly in our group and play an integral role in helping us to achieve our exciting long-term growth plans.”

Trend’s appointment comes amid broader shifts in leadership underway at AllSaints. In the last few months, the company has named a new chief creative officer, chief people officer and chief transformation and technology officer.