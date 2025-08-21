AllSaints confirms job cuts as part of operational changes

British retailer AllSaints has confirmed that it has made a “small number of redundancies” as it looks to position itself for future opportunities.

In a statement, AllSaints said: “We have made a number of changes to our operations and structures in order to ensure that AllSaints is positioned as strongly as possible for the many future growth opportunities that we see in front of us.

“Very regrettably, these changes have entailed a small number of redundancies. This was a difficult but necessary decision, and we have done everything that we can to support all affected colleagues throughout the process.”

According to an initial report by Drapers, the roles impacted were within AllSaints’ headquarters in Shoreditch, east London, with its design and merchandising teams said to be impacted.

In its most recent financial report for the year to February 3, 2024, AllSaints posted a marginal revenue increase of 0.6 percent to 459.5 million pounds. This came alongside a gross profit increase of 63 percent, while the company’s pre-operating exceptional EBITDA rose 18 percent.

In a statement, CEO Peter Woods cited a focus on wholesale, franchise and licensing partnerships as a reason for growth. “This has allowed us to improve the quality of our retail revenue by reducing our promotional and markdown activity despite continued challenging market conditions,” Woods added.

Over the past year, AllSaints has initiated both a local and international retail expansion, opening a pop-up in New York, a debut Chinese outlet and a slew of new stores across the UK.