AllSaints COO to exit

Catherine Scorey Jobling, the chief operations officer at AllSaints, is set to exit the company after nearly seven years in the role.

The news was confirmed in a statement to Drapers by AllSaints’ chief executive officer Peter Wood, who said appointing Scorey Jobling after taking up the helm in 2018 was his “first big decision”.

“Over the past seven years she has helped us achieve so much, expanding our product proposition, evolving our store aesthetic, sharpening our execution and elevating our brands,” Wood added.

Scorey Jobling joined AllSaints from Ted Baker, where she had been serving as womenswear director from 2006.

In her own statement, Scorey Jobling reflected on her "incredible seven years” spent at “this fantastic company”.

“I’m hugely proud of what we’ve achieved so far at AllSaints and John Varvatos, and it’s been a real privilege to work with such talented and passionate people," she continued.

Scorey Jobling’s exit comes on the heels of a slight reshuffling of AllSaint’s C-suite last month, when it promoted Alex Didymiotis to chief people officer and Alfie Meekings as chief transformation and technology officer.