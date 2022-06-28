Amazon appoints new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

Amazon has appointed Doug Herrington as the new chief executive officer of its Worldwide Amazon Stores business - formerly known as its Consumer business.

Herrington has been at Amazon for the past 17 years, and since 2017 has been heading the company’s North American Consumer business.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy described Herrington as someone who “thinks big, has thoughtful vision around how category management and ops can work well together, is a unifier, is highly curious, and an avid learner”.