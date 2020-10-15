Amazon appoints Ruth Diaz as head of Amazon Fashion Europe

Amazon has named Ruth Diaz as the new head of Amazon Fashion Europe.

Diaz, who has spent nine years at the US retail giant in various positions including marketing and retail leadership, will now be responsible for all aspects of the European fashion business.

Working alongside the European Consumer senior leadership, her role will include growing selection and improving customer experience across the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

John Boumphrey, previously vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe, will become the UK country manager of Amazon.

A retail veteran, Diaz has spent over 20 years in e-commerce and was previously responsible for more than 20 product categories at Amazon Italy and Amazon Spain, and led the home innovation program for Europe.

New boss at Amazon Fashion Europe

Prior to joining Amazon, Diaz was at the helm of BuyVip, an online fashion company acquired by Amazon back in 2010, and earlier was CEO at online entertainment company Entradas.com.

“I am thrilled and honored by the opportunity to lead the EU Fashion business, and I’m pleased to work with the incredibly passionate and talented teams across Europe,” Diaz commented. “It’s an exciting time to be taking on this role, with more to come, delighting our customers and brands through technology and great service.”

This latest appointment comes as Amazon continues to grow its presence on the fashion scene, tapping into yet another facet of the retail industry - and a big one at that. The company has recently released a flurry of fashion launches, including Savage x Fenty vol.2, The Drop, and StyleSnap, and last month debuted ‘Luxury Stores’, a new platform on its app for luxury brands.

Last year, the retail behemoth launched its first fashion event called Destination Denim, a four-day omnichannel event based in Berlin.