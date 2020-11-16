Amazon hires former Vogue editor Sally Singer

Former Vogue digital creative director Sally Singer has a new job. The fashion industry veteran has been named head of fashion direction at Amazon. Singer joins the company as Amazon is seeking to boost its position as a luxury fashion player. In her new role, Singer will report to Amazon Fashion president Christine Beauchamp.

The tech industry has been big on hiring fashion editors to aid in their fashion partnerships. Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok have all hired former fashion editors to make them more fashion savvy. The luxury fashion industry has long shied away from Amazon due to its lack of curation, and its only within the last several years that luxury fashion brands really began embracing e-commerce at all.

Amazon’s new Luxury Stores platform for luxury fashion launched with famed eveningwear label Oscar de la Renta. Joseph Altuzarra also signed onto the platform shortly after that. The company is working on courting more designers for the platform, and Singer’s new position is seen as essential to making these partnerships happens.

Photo courtesy of Amazon