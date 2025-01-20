Ami appoints new marketing and communications director

Fashion brand Ami has appointed Carlo Mengucci as its new marketing and communications director. The former Etro employee is moving to Paris for the occasion and will join the brand's Parisian teams today, January 20.

Mengucci will be in charge of marketing and communication operations, events as well as social media, talent and press relations for the French brand. He will report directly to Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of Ami as well as managing director, Nicolas Santi-Weil.

The new marketing director has worked for several Italian houses, including Etro, Roberto Cavalli and Alberta Ferretti.

Ami Paris will present its autumn/winter 2025 collection in Paris on January 22, as part of the official fashion week calendar.