Amin Kassam appointed chief-retail operations, Shoppers Stop

Leading fashion retailer Shoppers Stop has announced the appointment of Amin Kassam as the chief of retail operations. Kassam will be responsible for spearheading retail operational efficiencies, enhancing customer experience, aligning omni-channel operations, championing technological innovation and digitisation of the stores.

Govind Shrikhande, customer care associate and Director, Shoppers Stop points out that Kassam comes with a proven track record of success in multiple areas including operations, sales, customer experience and technology across geographies such as the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland and India. Kassam’s leadership, retail business and vision takes the customer experience to the next level. This is what the company was looking for the next phase of omni-channel journey.

Kassam further adds that Shoppers Stop is at the limit of pivoting into a pure omni-channel business. Modern retail is at a threshold of change in India and he looks forward to joining the team that is scripting India’s incredible retail story. Before Shoppers Stop, Kassam was the Chief Operating Officer at Reliance Trends, where he managed pan-India retail operations. Before setting sights on Indian market, he had extensive retail experience in the UK/Ireland markets.