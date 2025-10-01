Amisha Jain officially begins role as MD & CEO at Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL), India's leading fashion casual wear and denim company, announced today that Amisha Jain has officially assumed the role of managing director and chief executive officer.

The change became effective on September 30, 2025, with Jain succeeding Shailesh Chaturvedi, who stepped down from the role. This leadership transition, which was first announced on July 16, 2025, is part of a planned succession strategy approved by the company's board of directors.

Jain joined the company on August 13, 2025, bringing extensive leadership experience from the retail, fashion, and consumer sectors. Her impressive resume includes senior leadership positions at Levi Strauss & Co., Zivame, Nike India, and a previous stint at Arvind.

Her appointment is expected to align with AFL’s strategic focus on strengthening operational excellence, brand equity, and digital transformation. The company noted that under the leadership of Shailesh Chaturvedi, AFL successfully navigated significant transformation and brand consolidation, positioning the lifestyle powerhouse for sustainable profitability. AFL, which manages a strong portfolio of brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine, now looks forward to building on this momentum with Jain at the helm.