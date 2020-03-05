Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences appoints new lecturer of fash tech

The Executive Board of Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (HvA) has appointed Troy Nachtigall as the new lecturer of Fashion and Research Technology. Nachtigall will officially begin his professorship on April 1, his work has been widely published in scientific, cultural and professional publications, including ACM Computer Human Interaction, Italian Vogue and WGSN. The results of Nachtigall’s research in sustainability and digitization are well applicable within AMFI programs and in the world of fashion.

"It is vital that fashion and data are combined in such a way that we can tackle the very humane and complex problems surrounding sustainability. The HvA offers a unique opportunity to use data to change the way we wear fashion and the means by which it is made in the near future,” Nachtigall stated on the university’s website.

Nachtigall obtained his PhD in December 2019 at Eindhoven University of Technology where he has been working as a design researcher in The Wearable Senses Lab since 2015. He followed his own education at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York after which he created designs for major fashion brands in Florence. This brought him to the direction of fashion research on digital production, sustainability in fashion and collaborations with leading design schools in Italy. Nachtigall is currently completing a Postdoctoral study in social engineering design at the University of Aarhus, Denmark.

Frank Kresin, Dean of the Faculty of Digital Media and Creative Industry further added, "I am very pleased with the arrival of Troy Nachtigall as lecturer Fashion Research & Technology. His versatile background, his enthusiasm and his unique profile at the intersection of fashion and data make him a perfect match with our faculty. He is both hands-on and visionary, and I am convinced that his work will have a major impact on our education, the fashion industry and society."