Amy McPherson appointed to PVH board of directors

PVH has announced that Amy McPherson was appointed to its Board of Directors. McPherson will serve on the board’s audit committee.

The appointment is effective April 25, 2017, the date of the board’s and committee’s next scheduled meetings. The number of directors constituting the full Board was increased to 12 in connection with this appointment. McPherson, the company said, will be eligible to stand for re-election at the 2017 Annual Meeting of stockholders.

McPherson has been the President and Managing Director, Europe for Marriott International, Inc., a global lodging company, since 1999. She has served in various positions of increasing responsibility during her over 30-year career at Marriott.