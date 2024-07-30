André Maeder to replace Andrew Keith as Selfridges CEO

André Maeder, CEO of luxury department store chain Selfridges Group is all set to take additional responsibility as CEO of Selfridges.

The group comprising Selfridges in the UK, De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, and Brown Thomas Arnotts in Ireland, announced that the development follows Andrew Keith’s decision to step down from his position as Selfridges’ CEO in the autumn to pursue new ventures.

A boss from within their own ranks

Commenting on the new appointment, Tos Chirathivat, chairman of Selfridges Group and executive chairman and CEO of Central Group, said in a statement: “With over thirty years of executive experience in retail, André brings a strong track record and an extensive knowledge of the sector and global brands to his new role.”

“We are also grateful to Andrew Keith for his contribution to the success of our iconic UK business. He has been an invaluable member of the Selfridges team, leading the business out of the Covid lockdowns and through its acquisition in 2022. We thank Andrew for his hard work and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Chirathivat added.

Selfridges was founded by Harry Gordon Selfridge, with the first store opened on Oxford Street in 1909. Since then, the brand has opened three more stores in Manchester and Birmingham.