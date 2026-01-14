Andrea Rigogliosi named new CEO of Diesel

Diesel has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), reports Vogue Business. Andrea Rigogliosi was tipped for the top role at the Italian brand in autumn 2025, and his position has now reportedly been confirmed. Parent company OTB has not yet released a statement regarding the appointment.

Rigogliosi is the brand's first CEO since Eraldo Poletto's departure in February 2023. He previously served as global head of retail and commercial at Miu Miu, a position he has held within the Prada Group since early 2024. Prior to that, he was president Europe for the Italian fashion house Fendi. Rigogliosi also gained approximately eight years of experience at the French fashion house Christian Dior Couture, where he most recently led the French market as director.

Eraldo Poletto was at the helm of Diesel for only a short time, serving as CEO for six months. He decided to return to the US for personal reasons. Poletto had taken over from Massimo Piombini, who had held the position since December 2019.