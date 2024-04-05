Angelina Jolie joins advisory board of Another Tomorrow

Actress Angelina Jolie is expanding her reach in the fashion realm as the new member of the advisory board for B Corp-certified fashion brand Another Tomorrow.

Jolie, who launched her own fashion line ‘Atelier Jolie’ last year alongside luxury label Chloé, said that she was joining the board as she believed founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik was “building a different path in this industry”.

Jolie noted that “one of the biggest changes [she was] seeing is that people working in sustainability are finding ways to partner”.

She continued: “[Hallik] saw all the shortcomings and roadblocks that have long been accepted as rote, and she is taking them on and modelling how to work differently.

“To be part of this momentum is exciting to me, and for the outcome to be elevated clothing that comes from a thoughtful and humane supply chain makes it all the more beautiful.”

In a release, Jolie and Hallik’s partnership was described as a “transparent exchange of knowledge, open resources, and community building”, with the duo set to “strive to support the transformation of the apparel industry into a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem”.

In her own statement, Hallik highlighted Jolie’s “humanitarian commitment and her expansive vision”, which she cited as consistent sources of inspiration for Another Tomorrow.

Hallik continued: “She challenges us to expand the boundaries of possibility, to operate in an enhanced spirit of determination and collaboration. All the while fostering and supporting a community of incredible aligned artists and designers like Mimi Plange.”