Anita Dongre 7th most Googled fashion designer in 2016

While 2016 is slowly moving into oblivion, the fashion industry cannot help but reminisce the now-soon-to-be past and recall life-defining moments of the year. With another exciting year for fashion and style to look forward to, one cannot help but say that this year’s style file was replete with some iconic and most googled searches.

Google’s Top 10 fashion designers/icons

Playing the perfect friend to our deepest curiosities, the Google search bar is the most trusted thinking aloud tool for spelling questions that are safely tucked in our minds. Google recently released its list of most Googled fashion designers for 2016. Here are the top 10 most googled (Read from 10 downwards).

Kayne West: Kayne West, better half of Kim Kardashian and American rapper, songwriter, record producer turned fashion designer recently announced his collaboration with Addidas to launch the Yeezy Season 2 Zine and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750.

Ivanka Trump: Ivanka Trump, the ‘Proxy Wife’ of the US President-elect Donald Trump, is a successful businesswoman and a former fashion model. An Ivy League graduate, Ivanka has carved her niche as a blossoming fashion entrepreneur that boasts of a trendy line of apparels, handbags, shoes and accessories.

Sonia Rykiel: French fashion designer and writer, Sonia Rykiel is acclaimed to have created the Poor Boy Sweater which was featured on the cover of French Elle Magazine. Dubbed as the Queen of Knits for her knitwear designs and new fashion techniques, Sonia died from complications of the Parkinson’s disease on 25 August this year.

Anita Dongre: Indian fashion designer and founder of the House of Anita Dongre, Dongre recently introduced Grassroot, an eco-friendly brand tributing the handcrafted traditions of India and encouraged artisans to showcase the treasure house of Indian crafts. The much-discussed Gulrukh tunic donned by Kate Middleton on her India visit that had crashed Anita Dongre’s website has made the celebrated designer a part of Google’s top searches for 2016. Her company And Designs India (Now House of Anita Dongre) was launched in 1995. She launched her first label AND at a 300 square feet shop in Mumbai’s first mall, Crossroads. Today, her brands AND (western wear) Global Desi a boho-chic brand inspired by India's colours and prints)) and signature label Anita Dongre ( bespoke bridal, occasion wear, Pret and Menswear), and Pinkcity, a handcrafted fine jewellery brand are well known.

Beyonce: American singer, songwriter and actress, Beyonce launched an activewear line of clothing with British fashion retailer Topshop, called Parkwood Topshop Athletic Ltd and launched its first like of first dance, fitness and sports ranges in April 2016.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner: American models and reality television stars, Kendall and Kylie Jenner own a lifestyle collection and clothing line under the name Kendall-Kylie and are raking the moolah big time with their ready-to-wear line earlier this year, which has now expanded to handbags and swimwear.

Zendaya: American actress, singer and dancer Zendaya launched her label Daya By Zendaya in 2015. It features fun clothes for active girls, legwarmers, shorts, jackets, headbands and athletic apparel and accessories.

Angela Simmons: Angela Simmons is the daughter of Rev Run and a reality star with her own shoe collection. She rounded off the top three most Googled fashion designers of this year.

Mary-Kate and Ashley: The Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley are American fashion designers and former child actresses. With their couture fashion label, The Row and contemporary label Elizabeth & James, these fashionistas are raring to go!

Rachel Roy: Los Angeles-based fashion designer Rachel Roy was the most googled fashion designer of 2016. Roy is half-Indian; her mother is Dutch while her father hails from Chennai. After attending Columbia Union College in Maryland, Roy moved to New York City where she started her career as a wardrobe stylist while interning at the fashion label, Rocawear. While Roy has designed for some of the best known names in the West including Michelle Obama, it was her alleged association with Jay Z that shot her into international limelight.