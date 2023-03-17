Ann Summers head Jacqueline Gold passes away after battling breast cancer

The executive chair of lingerie retailer Ann Summers, Jacqueline Gold, has passed away at the age of 62 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Gold’s sister Vanessa announced her death in an Instagram post, where she said: “It is with unspeakable sadness I’m writing to let you know that my incredible sister – our amazing Ann Summers executive chair, Jacqueline, has passed away yesterday [Thursday] evening with Dan, Scarlett, Nick and I by her side on the final steps of her incredible journey.

“Jacqueline courageously battled stage 4 breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrier throughout her cancer journey.

“In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to share.”

Gold was handed the Ann Summers business and its initial four stores in 1981 by her father and former co-chairman of West Ham United, David Gold, who notably passed away 10 weeks ago.

The intimates and sex toy chain has now grown to become a 113 million pound business, boasting a retail network of 80 stores.

She was recognised for her role in the industry and her services to entrepreneurship in the 2016 New Year Honours, where she was made a CBE.

Vanessa’s statement continued: “As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister and best friend.

“I appreciate so many of you will want to pay your respects to our incredible Jacqueline, but for now, we ask for time to grieve this huge loss to our family, privately.”