Anna Attemark to join H&M as Director of the New Business division

Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) has roped in Anna Attemark to head the New Business division, reports Fashion Network. The move comes after the company announced on the Capital Markets Day that sales from the New Business division, that includes COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, Arket and new labels Nyden and Afound, are expected to continue to increase by at least 25 percent per year, thus reaching over 50 billion Swedish krona (6.2 billion dollars) in 2022

Attemark, expected to join the business as Director of the New Business division in August this year, currently serves as the CEO of Swedish ready-to-wear label Odd Molly. The report added that Attemark would takes over the position from Madeleine Persson, who would now be completely focussing on the H&M brand with Fredrik Olsson.

This is not the first time Attemark would be a part of the H&M group. She was earlier associated with the company for almost 17 years, starting as purchasing controller and later becoming the development director of the purchasing department. She then joined Odd Molly in 2011.

Picture:COS website