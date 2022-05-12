Another Tomorrow names Elizabeth Giardina as new creative director

New York City-based fashion brand Another Tomorrow has tapped Elizabeth Giardina as its new creative director.

Giardina, who also hails from NYC, has 19 years of experience working at US fashion brands.

She joins from womenswear label Proenza Schouler where she has worked since 2017, serving initially as vice president of design before being appointed as vice president of design for White Label, a division she created and designed to further develop the brand at an advanced contemporary price point.

Prior to joining Proenza Schouler, Giardina worked at label Derek Lam 10 Crosby for six years, during which time she was credited with creating the concept for its contemporary line and being responsible for the ready-to-wear and accessory collections, licensed products and collaborations.

Earlier still, she spent six years as head designer for Halston.

Announcing her appointment, Another Tomorrow hailed Giardina for her experience in “growing brands through her leadership, creative talent and genuine admiration and respect for the consumers who buy her work”.