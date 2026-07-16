Anta CEO exits amid turnaround plan

Xu Yang, the chief executive officer of Anta, has stepped down from the helm of the Chinese sportswear label for family reasons.

The company confirmed the news to Chinese media outlet 36kr, which reported that Yang’s resignation was approved by Anta and a new role will be arranged for him in due course.

Executive director and co-CEO of parent company Anta Group, Lai Shixian, will serve as acting CEO. The brand’s development strategy, with a dedicated focus on mass sports, will remain ongoing.

Yang joined Anta in 2006 initially as an advertising specialist before becoming director of the brand management centre and general manager of the basketball division.

He was appointed general manager of Arc’teryx Greater China in 2019, where he established a proven track record that led him to take up the helm of Anta in 2023, following a company-wise restructuring.