Antler promotes Kirsty Glenne to chief executive officer of ATRB group

UK heritage luggage label Antler has appointed its managing director, Kirsty Glenne, to the position of chief executive officer of ATRB, a newly formed house of brands overseeing Antler, Paravel, and Nere. The leadership transition, effective March 5, 2026, marks the evolution of the 110-year-old company into a multi-brand global entity following recent strategic acquisitions.

In an announcement on the professional networking platform LinkedIn, Glenne stated: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief executive officer ATRB (Antler, Paravel, Nere Int.) at Antler!” In her new capacity as CEO of ATRB, Glenne will focus on product innovation and scaling the international footprint of the group’s portfolio.

Strategic expansion into house of brands

The formation of ATRB follows the acquisition of US travel brand Paravel in 2025. Under the new structure, Glenne is tasked with leading a multi-brand strategy that includes the international expansion of Nere, an Australian brand owned by the parent company.

Glenne joined Antler in May 2022 and has been credited with the successful repositioning of the heritage luggage maker. During her tenure as managing director, she transformed the business from a post-administration direct-to-consumer (D2C) operation into a global, multi-channel brand.

Financial growth and retail transformation

The business has seen significant financial improvement under the leadership of Glenne. Revenue scaled to 45 million pounds in FY25, supported by a strong presence across the UK, Australia, and the US.

Prior to her time at Antler, Glenne held the role of chief client and digital officer at German skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm. Her extensive industry experience also includes seven years at UK luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, where she served as global e-commerce and omnichannel director.