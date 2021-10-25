Anya Taylor-Joy announced as Dior’s Global Brand Ambassador

Emmy-nominated actor Anya Taylor-Joy has been revealed as Dior’s new global brand ambassador, which will see her showcase the designs and creations of Womenswear creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

Its an announcement that does not come as much of a surprise to fans, as the actor has regularly adorned Dior looks for a substantial quantity of red carpet events.

Since bursting onto the scene, Taylor-Joy has made quite a title for herself. Most notably, her role as Beth Harmon in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit earned her a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice award and Screen Actors Guild award.

In addition, Taylor-Joy is set to be awarded the Face of the Year at the CFDA Awards, presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The award recognises the actor for her role in both entertainment and fashion, acknowledging her prominent presence in fashion media and beyond.

The announcement closely follows that of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who additionally joined the French house’s family last week.

The 18 year old tennis star, next to Taylor-Joy, accompanies the already star-studded array of Dior ambassadors, including Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Rihanna.

Anya is to be involved in a number of upcoming high-profile projects, including Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and a Mad Max prequel.