Arc’teryx Equipment names Chris Tham as the company’s first-ever chief financial officer

Arc’teryx Equipment has named Chris Tham the company’s first-ever chief financial officer, a newly-created role reporting directly to Arc'teryx CEO Stuart Haselden. The appointment is effective February 21.

Tham brings more than 20 years of corporate financial and strategic planning experience across the global lifestyle sector. “Chris is a seasoned finance leader with deep operating experience. I was fortunate to work with him previously and saw firsthand the impact of his leadership,” Haselden said in a statement. “Chris joins a strong executive team at Arc’teryx as we continue to build on our exciting growth story. His deep skills complement the existing team and elevate our capabilities across a number of areas critical to our success. I am thrilled to have Chris joining us here at ‘The Bird’ and can’t wait to see the contributions he will make.”

Previously, Tham was the CFO at Bailey Nelson where he oversaw the multinational optical retail chain’s global finance function, strategic planning, commercial operations, and data analytics. Before this, he led the financial operations in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions for lululemon. During his tenure at lululemon, Tham was also instrumental in scaling the company’s financial planning and analysis team and capabilities to support the company during a period of hyper-growth, as it grew from 350 million dollars to 2.6 billion dollars in annual revenue during a nine-year period. Tham holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the UBC Sauder School of Business in Vancouver and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

“I am thrilled to join Stuart and the entire Arc’teryx team and look forward to helping to continue to accelerate the growth of this exceptional brand,” Tham said in a statement. “With products that resonate with consumers around the world, the market is ripe with opportunities for us to build on our momentum and work to deliver on our strategic growth priorities of providing best-in-class technical gear and equipment designed for those ready to brave the elements.”