Arc’teryx announces key leadership appointments

Arc’teryx Equipment, the Canadian design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, has announced the appointment of Matt Bolte as chief merchandising officer. He will oversee the strategic direction of merchandising, planning, programming and business development across all product categories.

Additionally, the company named Marissa Pardini as general manager to oversee Veilance’s global strategy and Ben Stubbington as creative director of its Veilance brand.

The company said in a release that with nearly 35 years of extensive retail leadership experience, Bolte joins the business from ThenWhat, where he was a partner and focused on brand consulting and launching apparel brands. Before that, he spent 17-years at Nike in leadership roles, over multiple geographies.

“Matt’s deep expertise in executing complex, global merchandising strategies and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our leadership position in both our technical outdoor and premium apparel businesses,” said Stuart Haselden, CEO of Arc’teryx.

The company added that Pardini joins Arc’teryx from Vans where she most recently served as chief product & merchandising officer, where she helped reach more than 1 billion dollars in direct-to-consumer sales, ascending the organization’s ranks from buyer to director roles in footwear to VP of merchandising. She has also served at The North Face, as the Americas VP/GM and as a buyer at Bloomingdale’s.

Stubbington, Arc’teryx further said, previously served as senior vice president of design for Lululemon. Prior to Lululemon, Stubbington was creative director, men’s for Theory for nearly eight years. He is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“The addition of Marissa and Ben to our Veilance team marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we double down on our commitment to innovation and excellence with this unique line in the Arc’teryx collection,” added Haselden.