Arket appoints new managing director

Arket has appointed Pernilla Wohlfahrt as its new managing director.

This is the third time the H&M Group-owned brand has had a new managing director in as many years. When the brand was launched, Lars Axelsson held the position before being succeeded by Lea Rytz Goldmann who is now leaving to join fashion brand Cos, also owned by H&M Group.

Wohlfart previously worked as an assortment manager for collaborations and special collections at H&M and will now be will be responsible for the further development of Arket.

Launched in 2017, Arket focuses on a broad but selected range of essentials for men, women and children. In addition to its own products, it also sells items from third parties.