Armedangels appoints new director of global sales

German brand Armedangels has appointed André Hennigers as its new global sales director. Hennigers brings a wealth of experience from the fashion industry, having previously held leadership roles at renowned brands such as Marc O'Polo, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike and Esprit.

According to the brand's press release, Hennigers will be responsible for strategic development and expansion of sales activities at Armedangels. "I am very excited to join the Armedangels team and support the company in its mission to make sustainable fashion accessible to a wider audience. There is still a lot of potential that we can explore together," Hennigers said.

Hennigers has been on board since September 15, 2024 and succeeds Greta Meyza, who is handing over her responsibilities to him and will leave the company at the end of October for a new challenge. Hennigers will continue the work of his predecessor.