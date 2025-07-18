Arvind Fashions stock rises on Amisha Jain CEO appointment

Shares of Arvind Fashions Ltd. experienced a more than 3 percent increase on Thursday following the announcement of Amisha Jain's appointment as the company's new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 13, 2025.

The appointment of Amisha Jain is part of the company’s succession planning, as current MD & CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi’s five-year term is set to conclude on January 31, 2026. Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning the technology, consumer, and retail sectors.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kulin Lalbhai, vice chairman and non-executive director, Arvind Fashions Limited said, “Under Shailesh’s leadership, AFL has executed a sharp turn around post Covid including consolidation of our brands portfolio, driven by profitable growth, and strengthening of the balance sheet. Shailesh has been instrumental in leading the business to this stage and we are extremely grateful to him for his contributions." "As AFL prepares for launching itself into the next orbit of growth, we are delighted to welcome Amisha back to AFL. She has worked at Arvind in her earlier stint and is aligned to the group’s values and vision. Since then, she led the turnaround of Zivame, and recently led the transformation and scale up of Levi’s in South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Eastern European markets. She has a strong understanding of the new age consumer; we believe she is rightly positioned to lead AFL in its future journey,” Lalbhai added. An alumna of INSEAD and a former consultant at McKinsey, Jain is recognised for her expertise in leading large-scale transformations and driving growth in both traditional and digital-first companies. Most recently, she served as MD and senior vice president for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe at Levi Strauss & Co., where she played a crucial role in expanding the brand's presence and business performance across the region.

Speaking on her appointment, Amisha Jain, said, "I am thrilled to come back to AFL which is all set for an exciting growth journey ahead. Shailesh and team have helped create a strong foundation and I believe AFL is now ready to unlock the strength of its portfolio of market leading brands to its full potential. I want to thank Kulin and the board for believing in me and I look forward to working with the team at AFL to take it to even greater heights."

Arvind Fashions manages a portfolio of well-known lifestyle and fashion brands in India, including US Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine.