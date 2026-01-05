Asda appoints chief information officer

British supermarket giant Asda has named Cal Corcoran as its new group chief information officer.

Corcoran, who joined the company January 5, has been tasked with leading Asda’s technology and data teams, specifically as it develops and optimises its systems following a separation from Walmart.

In a press release, Asda said Corcoran brings a wealth of IT transformation and delivery experience to senior leadership, having previously held related roles at the likes of Microsoft, Barclays, Gatwick Airport, BP and Castrol.

On his appointment, Allan Leighton, Asda’s executive chairman, said: “Our use of data and technology is a critical element of our business that enables us to show up for our customers in the ways they expect.

“I'm delighted that Cal is joining the senior leadership team as we double down on our formula for growth as we head into 2026, and I look forward to welcoming Cal to the business next week."