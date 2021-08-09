Asda CEO Roger Burnley in early exit

Asda CEO and president Roger Burnley has exited the business in a surprise move six months earlier than he was due to leave.

The British supermarket chain confirmed Monday that Burnley has left the business and that a successor for him is ongoing.

Burnley has been CEO of the business since January 2018, having joined in 2016 as deputy CEO.

His exit comes at a time of significant change at the British retailer. Last year, billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital bought Asda from Walmart for 6.8 billion pounds.

Weeks later it was announced that Burnley would be leaving the company in 2021, once a long-term successor was in place.

But now, six months ahead of schedule, Burnley has left the business.

In the interim, the Issa brothers “will work closely with the Asda team on the execution of Asda’s strategic vision”, the company said.

The new owners said they have “mutually agreed” with Burnley “that now is the right time for him to step down from the business following a transition period under our ownership”.

“We would like to thank Roger for his leadership and contribution during his time with the business, particularly during the last year,” the statement read.

“We have a great team of more than 140,000 colleagues at Asda, and we look forward to supporting all of them to deliver for our customers in the second half of the year.”