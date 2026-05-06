Ashley Randolph promoted to VP and chief accounting officer at Genesco

US footwear group Genesco has announced the appointment of Ashley Randolph as vice president and chief accounting officer, effective May 5, 2026. Randolph, a 20-year veteran of the company, most recently served as vice president and corporate controller, a position she has held since 2024.

In her new capacity, Randolph will oversee the accounting operations, financial controls, and compliance for the group. Her responsibilities include managing financial statements, accounting policy, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, while seeking to drive further efficiencies within the function.

Genesco board chair, president, chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer, Mimi E. Vaughn, noted that Randolph is a respected leader whose institutional knowledge and financial expertise have contributed to the success of the company.

“Her proven track record, collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence position her well to lead our corporate accounting organization as we continue to execute our footwear-first strategy and deliver value for our shareholders,” Vaughn said.

During her tenure at Genesco, Randolph has focused on strengthening the financial foundation and advancing operational effectiveness. This work included leading the adoption of new accounting standards and modernising SEC reporting processes.

Randolph served as senior director of finance and accounting from 2018 to 2024 and director of finance and accounting from 2016 to 2018. She previously held various roles in technical accounting and financial compliance with the company between 2004 and 2014.

Prior to joining the group, Randolph was a senior auditor at Deloitte & Touche. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lipscomb University and is a certified public accountant.