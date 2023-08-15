Ashley Williams named as recipient of Fashion East’s XLNC incubator

British designer Ashley Williams has been unveiled as the next recipient of Fashion East’s XLNC incubator programme, now in its second iteration following its initial launch in 2022.

Supported by Ugg and previously granted to Knwls, the initiative looks to back selected brands with a 20,000 pound grant and an investment into the production of a runway show during London Fashion Week.

For Williams, taking part will also include a “craft-driven partnership”, which will be displayed as part of her SS24 collection on the runway, and creative oversight from Fast East’s team and their line-up of collaborators.

In a release, Williams noted that the funding comes as the brand moves into its 10th anniversary year, adding that such support has allowed her return to the Fashion East roster to be possible.

She stated: “I want to express my heartfelt thank you to our customers, fans, and Fashion East for their decade long support, and for continuing to be a part of the brand’s journey and family. And thank you to Ugg for making this whole venture possible.”

Alongside this new edition, Fashion East has also introduced a new mentorship scheme formed in collaboration with XLNC Programme’s Advisory Committee, designed to further the access of a new generation to an industry network.

Among the committee are experts such as founder and director of Fashion East Lulu Kennedy; creative director of Ferragamo Maximilian Davis; buying director at Browns Ida Petersson; and designer for Knwls Charlotte Knowles.