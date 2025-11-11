Ashlynn Park named CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner

Ashlynn Park, the designer behind the New York brand Ashlyn, has been named the winner of this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (CVFF). The announcement was made at a dedicated dinner celebrating the initiative, hosted by Isha Ambani, Zac Posen, Anna Wintour and Chloe Malle.

Park will receive a monetary award of 300,000 dollars. The two runners-up – Julian Louie of Aubero and Stephanie Suberville of Heirlome – will each receive a grant of 100,000 dollars. Business mentorships will also be offered to both the winner and runners-up.

By being selected, Park is added to a growing list of acclaimed CVFF alumni, including Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the newest creative directors of Loewe. She comes out on top of the ten finalists vying for the award, which this year garnered support from Gap, Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue.

In a statement, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), said: “The CVFF is about giving emerging designers the support they need to build lasting businesses. This year’s winners reflect the purpose of the fund – to ensure American fashion continues to grow, evolve, and lead with creativity.”