Ashworth Gold Company founder returns as creative director

John Ashworth, the founder of Ashworth Golf Company, has announced his return to the golf apparel brand to assume the role of creative director.

Ashworth, who founded his namesake company in 1987, ultimately stepped down from his leadership position in 1997. Since then, Ashworth Golf Company has continued to change hands.

The brand was bought by Adidas’ golf division, TaylorMade, in 2008, before ending up with Hong Kong-based YGM Group, which then licensed the brand to US, UK and South Korean partners.

Such efforts have been part of YGM’s attempts to rebuild the brand internationally and, despite partially stepping away from the Chinese market–where the brand is now under the direction of a licensing agreement–due to softened demand, efforts seem to be paying off for the group, according to its 2023/24 financial report.

Now, however, John Ashworth’s return hopes to signify a “new era” for the Ashworth Golf Company, while trying to recapture what had helped the brand build prominence early in its lifespan, when Ashworth had provided a refreshing casual look for the golf course.

In a release, the company said Ashworth brought with him a “renewed commitment to authenticity and innovation” as he “continues to shape the future of golf apparel”.

In his own statement, the founder commented: "I always had a feeling that at some point, when the timing was right, I'd be back, and now here we go.

“We'll continue to innovate, push the boundaries and create great clothing for the golf community. I'm looking forward to sharing my experience and passion with a new generation of golfers.”