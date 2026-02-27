Asia’s Bluebell Group appoints permanent president and CEO

Asia-based brand distributor Bluebell Group has named Philippe Guettat as its president and chief executive officer on a permanent basis. Guettat had been serving at the helm in an interim capacity since late last year, succeeding Ashley Mickleright who was retiring at the time.

During his interim period, Guettat was said to have shown “clarity and strategic discipline" necessary for the permanent role, chairman, Laurent de Rougemont, said in a statement. De Rougemont added: “His commitment to operational excellence and delivering value for our stakeholders makes him a definitive choice to lead the Group into its next chapter of success.”

Guettat’s appointment was described by Bluebell as a “next chapter”, defined by a vision for enhancing operational excellence and accelerating growth. It falls alongside the added appointment of Ivan Zenovic as chief people and communications officer, who has been tasked with modernising the talent processes and standardising retail excellence.

De Rougemont stated: “We move forward with a reinforced leadership structure and a simple goal: to ensure Bluebell remains the most sophisticated, high-performance home to the world’s most iconic brands.”