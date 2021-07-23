Australian womenswear brand Petal + Pup gets new brand president

Victoria Estella Perry has been named the new brand president of Australian-based womenswear label Petal + Pup, effective August 3.

In her new role, Perry will spearhead the company’s strategic growth with a particular focus on young women’s fashion. She will be based in San Francisco and will report to Jill Ramsey, the CEO of parent company a.k.a. Brands.

Perry has almost 20 years of retail experience and joins from Pottery Barn, where she was vice president of business development and merchandising. Prior to that, she was general manager for fashion, health and beauty at eBay, and earlier still she spent time at Walmart and Gap.

Under Perry’s leadership, the company said it will continue its focus on the Australian business and will remain headquartered in Australia.

Perry said she is “excited to leverage a.k.a.’s highly experienced leadership team and powerful platform as we embark on the next phase”.

She succeeds Philip Scarff who will retire this year after five years at the helm of the company, which was founded in 2014 by Tiffany Henry, Scarff’s daughter. Scarff oversaw significant growth at the brand and pioneered its expansion in the US.

a.k.a. Brands CEO Jill Ramsey thanked Scarff for his work and said she believes Perry’s background and strong e-commerce experience makes her “an excellent fit for the role”.

“Her expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate Petal + Pup’s strategic growth in the US,” Ramsey said.